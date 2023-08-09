On Way to Parliament, Rahul Gandhi Stops To Check Man Who Fell Off Scooter | WATCH

On his way to the Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday made a quick stop to check in on a man who had fallen from a scooter in the middle of the road.

In a video posted by the party’s Twitter handle, Gandhi’s convoy is enroute as the congress leader gets out of it and goes to the other side of the road where a scooter had fallen.

A car could be seen standing behind the scooter, and the two drivers were present on the scene.

The duo, allegedly involved in the minor accident were exchanging words, when Gandhi and his several bodyguards arrived on the scene to check if everything was alright.

Rahul can be heard asking “You’re not hurt are you?" while his bodyguards help the scooter driver pick up his things that were fallen on the ground.

Gandhi then had a small conversation with the two people, shook hands with both of them and left.

In a Tweet, Congress called him a “Jannayak" and said, “While going on the way Rahul Gandhi G saw that a scooter rider had fallen down in the middle of the road. They stopped the car and went to the driver and asked about his condition."

Gandhi was on his way to deliver a speech on the no confidence motion debate from the side of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.

This comes as the Lok Sabha membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was restored on Monday. Three days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a defamation case, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification announcing that Gandhi’s disqualification, which was ordered on March 23 this year, stands withdrawn.

Gandhi will now again represent Wayanad in the Lower House.