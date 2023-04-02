CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ram Navami ClashesSuresh RainaCovid CasesISROData Theft
Home » India » Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express Breaches Expected Speed Limit of 160 Kmph
1-MIN READ

Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express Breaches Expected Speed Limit of 160 Kmph

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: April 02, 2023, 18:08 IST

New Delhi, India

A ministry official told News18 that by the end of this month, India will have at least 14 Vande Bharat trains. Currently, 10 such trains are in operation. (PTI/File)

A ministry official told News18 that by the end of this month, India will have at least 14 Vande Bharat trains. Currently, 10 such trains are in operation. (PTI/File)

The train that cuts the travel time between Bhopal and New Delhi by an hour, touched the speed of 161 kmph between Raja ki Mandi in Agra and Mathura, they added.

The maximum speed of the Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express reached 161 kilometres per hour during its launch run on Saturday, breaching its expected speed limit of 160 kmph, officials said.

The train that cuts the travel time between Bhopal and New Delhi by an hour, touched the speed of 161 kmph between Raja ki Mandi in Agra and Mathura, they added.

A small stretch of the track between the Agra Cantonment and Nizamuddin railway stations has been designed in a manner to fit the speed limit.

Earlier, the Ministry of Railways had said in an order that the Rani Kamalapati-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train can run up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph over the Agra Cantonment-Tuglakabad section.

RELATED NEWS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the 11th Vande Bharat Express train on Saturday.

The semi-high speed train was flagged off from the Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal in the afternoon in the presence of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Aashi Sadana
Aashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honors from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she went on to complete her mas...Read More
Tags:
  1. Rahul Gandhi
first published:April 02, 2023, 16:02 IST
last updated:April 02, 2023, 18:08 IST