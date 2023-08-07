The Congress, China and NewsClick are part of the same conspiracy, said Union Minister Anurag Thakur, amid the New York Times exposé on a web of Chinese propaganda at the behest of tech mogul Neville Roy Singham, who financed the news website. The Congress is yet to reply to the accusations.

“We have been saying this about NewsClick…This is a propaganda to break India. This mohabbat ki dukan has china ka samaan,” said Thakur.

The New York Times probe of Singham’s network showed the process of how disinformation influenced mainstream discourses as his groups produced YouTube videos to promote pro-Chinese messages.

“In India, NewsClick was raided for five days… I will share all the details of the funding today. Singham funded NewsClick… And he is being funded by China and this is told by a newspaper which was praised by the Congress in the past,” said Thakur, Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs and Sports.

“NewsClick got crores of rupees after it started. Foreign media has exposed the reality of the Congress, China and NewsClick today. If the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducts their investigation, these foreign newspapers would raise questions,” he said.

Elaborating further, Thakur said, “The Congress joined hands with China…During the Olympics, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi went to China. Rahul was with Chinese diplomats when Doklam happened… The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation got funding from China…We had seen in Cambridge how Rahul Gandhi praised China…”

“The Indian American Muslim Council, which hosted Rahul Gandhi, was also in support of NewsClick. Many senior journalists have also got the money to propagate China’s agenda,” he said.

“Part of their alliance, would Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and leader Manish Sisodia tell us the about NGO funding…They were taking about corruption-free India,” Thakur said.

“The Congress hasn’t changed yet… Soros se Singham, China to Congress…these are alliance partners with anti-India agenda."

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “This is not new revelation…We have been speaking about it for many years…Many accounts were suspended in the past who were trying to destabilize India. They fan a consistent narrative and the same narrative being spread by a leader called Rahul Gandhi. This a conspiracy to oppose India’s growing presence in every aspect of development.