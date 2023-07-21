Raigad Landslide: 16 Dead, Search & Rescue Op Resume; Dog Squad Deployed, Ajit Pawar To Visit Site

The search and rescue operation resumed at the landslide site at Irshalwadi hamlet in Maharashtra’s Raigad district early Friday morning. At least 16 people were killed and several houses were buried under rubble after a landslide in Khalapur’s Irsalvadi village on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday amid heavy rainfall in Maharashtra.

Four teams of NDRF were deployed at the site of the landslide. The search and rescue operation was called off yesterday evening due to continuous and heavy rain and the threat of further landslides.

Quoting an official, a PTI report said of the total 228 residents of the village, the bodies of 16 have been recovered, and 93 residents have been traced. However, a total of 119 villagers are yet to be traced.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visited the spot yesterday evening and took stock of the situation.

Raigad Landslide Latest Updates