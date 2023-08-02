Railways Says 'Killer' Constable Chetan Singh’s 'Abnormal Hallucinations' Not in Records

The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday said that RPF constable Chetan Singh, who is accused of shooting dead his senior and three passengers on a Jaipur-Mumbai train, was not found suffering from “abnormal hallucinations" as per his last Periodical Medical Examination and that the treatment for the present medical ailment would have been taken on a personal level. In a statement, the ministry said that some sections of the media have reported that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable was suffering from “abnormal hallucinations" and was diagnosed with a serious anxiety disorder.

“In this regard, it is stated that there is a system of Periodical Medical Examination (PME) of Railway Protection Force constables, and in the last PME, no such medical ailment/condition was detected,” they said.

The ministry added that the treatment for the present medical ailment would have been taken on his personal level by Singh, and “is not in his official records”. The ministry said that “he and his family have kept it a secret”.

On Monday, at 5.23 am, Singh who was performing duty in B-5 coach of 12956 Jaipur-Mumbai Express reportedly shot his in-charge assistant sub-inspector Tika Ram Meena using his service rifle AK-47.

The incident took place at Vaitarna railway station. Later, Singh also allegedly killed three passengers.

Singh was apprehended by officers and RPF staff and handed over to local police in Borivali for further legal action. The ministry also said that the matter is under investigation with Government Railway Police (GRP), Borivali.

The Railways also said that a “high-level committee headed by ADG/RPF (HAG)" has been constituted to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the incident.