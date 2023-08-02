CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Haryana ViolenceGurugram NewsParliament Monsoon SessionDelhi TrafficJaipur-Mumbai Train Firing
Home » India » Railways Taking Measures to Ensure Security of Passengers: Vaishnaw
1-MIN READ

Railways Taking Measures to Ensure Security of Passengers: Vaishnaw

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 13:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw. (File: Twitter)

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw. (File: Twitter)

The minister said CCTV has become an intelligent unit and such systems are there in 866 railway stations

Indian Railways is taking all measures to ensure the safety and security of passengers and has installed CCTV systems at 866 railway stations, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

The Railway Minister also informed Lok Sabha that special arrangements, including special Railway Protection Force (RPF) deployment, are in place at railway stations that are near border areas.

CCTV has become an intelligent unit and such systems are there in 866 railway stations. Their deployment has resulted in a positive impact in terms of rescuing children who are being trafficked, protecting women passengers and helping aged people, the minister said.

Responding to queries related to CCTV systems at railway stations, Vaishnaw said various initiatives have been taken and stressed that cyber security is important when it comes to Internet Protocol (IP)-based CCTV systems.It needs to be ensured that such systems are not compromised, he added.

IP-based video surveillance system is a digitised and networked version of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV).

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. Indian Railways
  2. Ashwini Vaishnaw
first published:August 02, 2023, 13:55 IST
last updated:August 02, 2023, 13:55 IST