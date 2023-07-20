Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rains Likely in Maharashtra, Himachal Among 9 States; Schools Shut In Telangana

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued alerts warning of moderate to heavy rainfall across various states including Uttarakhand, Himachal, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Odisha.
Heavy downpours in Mumbai amid an orange alert on Wednesday caused traffic snarls and affected local train services on central and harbour lines.
The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and its suburbs and Ratnagiri on July 20-21.
Rains Alerts for Different States
- A red alert warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been for Thane, Raigad, Pune and Palghar on July 20-21.
- IMD has issued a yellow alert for Uttarakhand on July 20 and 22, and an orange alert on July 21.
- Heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts on July 20, the weather agency said.
- A yellow alert has been issued for all districts of Uttarakhand on July 21 except Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar.
- A yellow alert has been issued in Himachal Pradesh till July 22. Some districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.
- IMD has also issued heavy rain alerts for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh till July 22.
- “Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Madhya Pradesh on July 22, Vidarbha during July 18-20th and over Chhattisgarh during July 18-22," the Met department said.
- The weather office has further predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Maharashtra during the next five days and over Gujarat during the next three days.
- In South India, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive heavy showers till July 22.
- IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts of Kerala, and orange and yellow alerts for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.
- In view of the heavy rain alert, the Telangana government declared a holiday for educational institutions on Thursday and Friday.
- Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely at isolated places across several districts, including Mancherial, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Komaram Bheem, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Siddipet.