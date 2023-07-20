Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rains Likely in Maharashtra, Himachal Among 9 States; Schools Shut In Telangana

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued alerts warning of moderate to heavy rainfall across various states including Uttarakhand, Himachal, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Odisha.

Heavy downpours in Mumbai amid an orange alert on Wednesday caused traffic snarls and affected local train services on central and harbour lines.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and its suburbs and Ratnagiri on July 20-21.

Rains Alerts for Different States