Heavy Rains Likely in Maha, T'gana Among Other States; Delhi Yamuna Flows Above Danger Mark | Updates

Heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Telangana and parts of Maharashtra including the Konkan, Goa, and Ghat areas. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert warning of heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai on Friday.

Parts of Delhi-NCR and east Uttar Pradesh are also likely to witness light to moderate rainfall on Friday.

An orange alert has been issued in Telangana. Two IAF helicopters carried out a daring rescue of six people stranded atop a JCB in flood-affected Nainpaka village of the state.

#HADRIn response to a request received from Telangana civil admin, two IAF helicopters carried out a daring rescue of six people stranded atop a JCB in flood stricken Nainpaka village. Despite the inclement weather, IAF rescue effort will continue unabated.#HarKaamDeshKeNaam pic.twitter.com/OOXkOpapMG — TRACOMIAF_CMCC (@tracomiaf) July 27, 2023

Many districts in Telangana are reeling under flash floods caused due to heavy rain. Jayashanker Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem are amongst the worst-affected areas.

Latest Rain Forecast

Maharashtra

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over the Konkan, Goa, and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on Friday and Saturday.

Heavy rainfall on Thursday caused severe waterlogging, traffic snarls and delays in suburban train services of both Western and Central Railways in Thane. Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Thursday causing severe waterlogging in Matunga, DN Nagar, Byculla, Trombay, Azad Maidan, Kandivali, Kalbadevi, Oshiwara, Dahisar and Magathane, among other areas.

According to IMD, the Colaba observatory recorded “extremely heavy" rainfall at 223.2 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded 145.1 mm of rainfall.

Thane district administration has declared a holiday for schools, and junior colleges for Friday in view of heavy rainfall.

Continuous heavy rains in the state also caused severe waterlogging in parts of Nagpur. DCM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday met local authorities to check on crop loss due to waterlogging in many parts of Nagpur.

Fadnavis, who is also Nagpur Guardian minister, took stock of the crop loss caused by rains and asked the officials to speed up damage assessment procedures.

Telangana

Heavy rainfall has caused a flood-like situation in multiple districts of Telangana. District administration evacuated stranded people using boats and helicopters as roads submerged under floodwater.

The IMD issued an orange alert warning of ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall in Telangana on Friday. Telangana state government declared a holiday in all educational institutions on Friday in view of heavy rainfall.

Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, some exits of the Outer Ring Road were closed due to waterlogging. According to the weather office, Hyderabad might see some respite from heavy rainfall from Friday onwards.

Dr A Sravani, Scientist at India Meteorological Department -Hyderabad, said the intensity of rain is expected to decrease in the city from Friday.

New Delhi

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall in New Delhi on Friday, and light rain for the weekend.

Meanwhile, the water level of river Yamuna at the Old Railway Bridge in Delhi crossed the ‘danger’ mark again on Wednesday evening. According to the Central Water Commission (CWC) forecast, the water level is likely to remain above the ‘danger’ mark on Thursday and Friday.

Uttar Pradesh

IMD predicted light to moderate and fairly widespread rainfall in east Uttar Pradesh from Friday to Monday.