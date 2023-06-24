Mumbai, Thane See Continuous Rain, Yellow Alert Issued; Assam Flood Scene Grim | Weather Forecast

Despite the delay, the monsoon is likely to sweep across Maharashtra soon, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar, for Monday and Tuesday (June 26–27) indicating heavy spells of rain.

Some parts of Mumbai saw pre-monsoon showers on Saturday morning bringing the temperatures down in the city. The intensity of the downpour will reportedly increase gradually over the next four to five days.

Best morning to wake up with the roaring sound of heavy rains ☔⛈️🌧️#Panvel #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/rC1T8hWujx— Abizer Kachwala (@KachwalaAbizer) June 24, 2023

Monsoon is advancing at a good pace now after initial delays and has reached some parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Northwest Bay of Bengal, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar and some parts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, rainfall continued in Assam, worsening the flood situation there. The death toll due to the flood rose to two on Friday and over 4.88 lakh people reeling under the deluge across Assam’s 16 districts. The weather agency has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for the next two days and also forecast heavy rain in numerous regions of the state.

IMD Forecast During the Next 5 Days:

Northeast & adjoining East India: According to IMD’s latest bulletin, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is very likely during the next 5 days in the region.

“Isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Odisha during till June 26. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam and Meghalaya on June 26 and 27, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram till June 27; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on June 26, Odisha on June 27 and Jharkhand on June 25 and 26," IMD said.

Northwest India: Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is predicted over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh till June 27 and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and East Rajasthan from June 25 to 27.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh till June 27 and isolated heavy rainfall over Uttar Pradesh till June 26; over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and East Rajasthan from June 25 to 27.

Central India: IMD said light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls, thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over the region (Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha) during the next five days.

“Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Chhattisgarh on June 24," the agency said.

South India: Light to moderate, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning very likely over the region during the next five days.

“Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also likely over Coastal Karnataka till June 27; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh today; Telangana till Sunday; Kerala and Mahe during June 25 to 27. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over interior Karnataka on June 26 and 27," IMD said.

West India: Light to moderate, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very falls, thunderstorms and lightning very likely over Konkan and Goa till June 27.

Light to moderate, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is also very likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada till June 27 and over Gujarat Region on June 26 and 27.

Isolated Heavy rainfall is also likely over north Madhya Maharashtra from June 25 to 27 and over Gujarat Region on June 27.