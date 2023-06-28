Rain News LIVE: Incessant Showers Lash Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata While Monsoon Covers Entire Gujarat; Kerala Gets 65% Deficit Rainfall

Rain News LIVE: The entire country is under the spell of monsoon with Mumbai to Kolkata to Kerala and Gujarat receiving incessant rainfall over the past two-three days.

According to IMD predictions, several major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru are expected to experience significant rainfall as the monsoon has partially or fully arrived in these regions. While heavy rains may lead to waterlogging and slower traffic, there has been an immediate respite from the sweltering summer heat.

Kerala, the gateway of the monsoon into the mainland of the country, has received deficient rainfall so far, according to the