Rain News LIVE: Incessant Showers Lash Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata While Monsoon Covers Entire Gujarat; Kerala Gets 65% Deficit Rainfall

Live now
Curated By: Abhro Banerjee
Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 07:36 IST
New Delhi, India
Rain News LIVE: The entire country is under the spell of monsoon with Mumbai to Kolkata to Kerala and Gujarat receiving incessant rainfall over the past two-three days.
According to IMD predictions, several major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru are expected to experience significant rainfall as the monsoon has partially or fully arrived in these regions. While heavy rains may lead to waterlogging and slower traffic, there has been an immediate respite from the sweltering summer heat.
Kerala, the gateway of the monsoon into the mainland of the country, has received deficient rainfall so far, according to the
The south-west monsoon covered Gujarat fully on Tuesday, with many areas likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
“The southwest monsoon has further advanced into most parts of the north Arabian sea, remaining parts of Gujarat and thus covering the entire Gujarat state today, June 27,” the IMD said.
Kerala, the gateway of the monsoon into the mainland of the country, has received deficient rainfall so far, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on June 8, nearly a week after its normal onset date of June 1.
Compared to the normal south-west monsoon rainfall for the corresponding period, Kerala had a deficit of 65 per cent from the normal rainfall.
The regional meteorological department, Kerala, however, said that the south-westerly winds are getting stronger, and more rainfall is expected in the coming days.
India’s monsoon season rains were set to cover the whole country by the weekend, according to meteorological department officials, allowing farmers in northern states to begin planting of summer-sown crops a week earlier than normal.
The monsoon, the lifeblood of India’s $3 trillion economy, delivers nearly 70% of the rain needed to water its farms and recharge reservoirs and aquifers. It also brings relief from the worst of the summer.
In a typical year, rains usually lash Kerala state, on India’s southwest coast, from around June 1 and move northwards to cover the entire country by July 8.
The regional meteorological department, Kerala, however, said that the south-westerly winds are getting stronger, and more rainfall is expected in the coming days.
“We have received only minus 65 per cent rainfall in Kerala. All the districts in Kerala have received below-normal rainfall this season so far,” Dr V K Mini, director in charge, IMD, Kerala, told PTI.
South-west monsoon, on the other hand, has fully covered Gujarat with many areas likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
“The southwest monsoon has further advanced into most parts of the north Arabian sea, remaining parts of Gujarat and thus covering the entire Gujarat state today, June 27,” the IMD said.
A “red colour warning” was issued for south Gujarat districts Navsari and Valsad with very heavy rainfall likely in these districts during the next three days, officials said.
Amid heavy rainfall warning, the state’s weather watch group reviewed the monsoon situation and preparedness for the same, the government said in a statement.