Rain News LIVE: Yellow Alert in 7 U'khand Dists; Day 6 of Downpour, Tomato Price to 'Rise Further'

Last Updated: June 30, 2023
Amid the inclement weather conditions, the price of tomatoes is likely to rise further. A vegetable seller in Delhi’s Ghazipur mandi said, “Due to the rains in India, the crops have been damaged. The fields have been flooded. This has caused a lot of loss to the farmers. Tomatoes are being sold to the shopkeepers at Rs 70-80 per kg. The price of tomato may increase further in the coming days.”
The IMD has issued a Yellow alert warning of heavy rain in Nainital, Tehri, Dehradun, Pauri, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh. It has been raining in the state since six days.
Waterlogging occurred Gujarat’s Junagadh due to overflowing of a dam after heavy rainfall.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is expected over Madhya Pradesh and isolated heavy for subsequent two days.
Rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Friday morning.
Around 43,000 people have been affected due to flood in Assam’s Barpeta district. Farmers also faced massive losses due to the inundation of cropland and fisheries.
According to the weather department, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over East Rajasthan between June 29-July 3 and Uttarakhand and West Rajasthan on June 29-30.
According to a data by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai received more than 95% of the rainfall recorded this month so far in six days between June 24 and 29.
Despite the heavy downpour in the last six days, Mumbai recorded an overall deficit in rainfall this month, a PTI report mentioned.
Authorities are set to implement a 10% water cut in several areas of Mumbai from July 1.
According to a TOI report, all seven lakes in Mumbai have received over 100 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 6 am Thursday. The total water stocks stand at 8.94%.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane on June 30.
As heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday, the weather department predicted a cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall in Delhi in the next five days.
After heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR, the weather department also issued an Orange alert in the city.
Mumbai received more than 95 per cent of the rainfall recorded this month so far between June 24 and 29, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) data showed. Despite the heavy showers over the last six days, the city has recorded overall deficit in rains this month. The June normal for Colaba observatory in south Mumbai is 542.3 mm. This year, it recorded 395 mm rainfall, of which 371.4 mm rain was received during June 24 to 29.
In the suburbs, Santacruz weather station’s normal rainfall for June is 537.1 mm. This year, from June 1 to 29, it recorded 502.9 mm of rainfall, including 485 mm received between June 24 to 29. The southwest monsoon made onset over Mumbai on June 25 against the usual date of June 11