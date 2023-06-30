CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Rain News LIVE: Yellow Alert in 7 U'khand Dists; Day 6 of Downpour, Tomato Price to 'Rise Further'

Rain News LIVE: Yellow Alert in 7 U'khand Dists; Day 6 of Downpour, Tomato Price to 'Rise Further'

Rain News LIVE Updates: A vegetable seller in Delhi said tomatoes are being sold to the shopkeepers at Rs 70-80 per kg, and hence the price of staple may increase further in the coming days

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 07:53 IST

New Delhi, India

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over East Rajasthan during June 29-July 3 and Uttarakhand and West Rajasthan on June 29-30. (Photo: PTI file)
Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over East Rajasthan during June 29-July 3 and Uttarakhand and West Rajasthan on June 29-30. (Photo: PTI file)

Rain News LIVE Updates: Delhi and Mumbai woke up to yet another day of rains. Amid the inclement weather conditions, the prices of kitchen staples like tomato continue to rise. A vegetable seller in Delhi’s Ghazipur mandi said, “Due to the rains in India, the crops have been damaged. The fields have been flooded. This has caused a lot of loss to the farmers. Tomatoes are being sold to the shopkeepers at Rs 70-80 per kg. The price of tomato may increase further in the coming days.” Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam’s Barpeta district is still grim as nearly 43,000 people affected. Farmers are facing massive

Jun 30, 2023 07:53 IST

Rain News Live: Tomato Prices Likely to Increase Further

Amid the inclement weather conditions, the price of tomatoes is likely to rise further. A vegetable seller in Delhi’s Ghazipur mandi said, “Due to the rains in India, the crops have been damaged. The fields have been flooded. This has caused a lot of loss to the farmers. Tomatoes are being sold to the shopkeepers at Rs 70-80 per kg. The price of tomato may increase further in the coming days.”

Jun 30, 2023 07:50 IST

Rain News: Met Dept Issues Yellow Alert For 7 Districts in Uttarakhand

The IMD has issued a Yellow alert warning of heavy rain in Nainital, Tehri, Dehradun, Pauri, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh. It has been raining in the state since six days.

Jun 30, 2023 07:46 IST

Rain News: Waterlogging in Gujarat's Junagadh After Heavy Rainfall

Waterlogging occurred Gujarat’s Junagadh due to overflowing of a dam after heavy rainfall.

Jun 30, 2023 07:40 IST

Moderate to Heavy Rainfall Likely Over Madhya Pradesh in Next Two Days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is expected over Madhya Pradesh and isolated heavy for subsequent two days.

Jun 30, 2023 07:39 IST

Rain News: Delhi Wakes Up to Morning Showers

Rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Friday morning.

Jun 30, 2023 07:37 IST

Rain News: 43000 People Affected in Assam Flood

Around 43,000 people have been affected due to flood in Assam’s Barpeta district. Farmers also faced massive losses due to the inundation of cropland and fisheries.

Jun 30, 2023 07:36 IST

Rain News Live: Heavy Rainfall Likely Over Rajasthan and Uttarakhand

According to the weather department, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over East Rajasthan between June 29-July 3 and Uttarakhand and West Rajasthan on June 29-30.

Jun 30, 2023 07:36 IST

Mumbai Rain: Mumbai Receives 95% of Rainfall This Month in Six Days

According to a data by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai received more than 95% of the rainfall recorded this month so far in six days between June 24 and 29.

Despite the heavy downpour in the last six days, Mumbai recorded an overall deficit in rainfall this month, a PTI report mentioned.

Jun 30, 2023 07:35 IST

Mumbai Rain: 10% Water Cut For Mumbaikars From July 1

Authorities are set to implement a 10% water cut in several areas of Mumbai from July 1.

Jun 30, 2023 07:34 IST

Mumbai Rain News: More Than 100 MM Rain at All 7 Lakes in 24 Hours

According to a TOI report, all seven lakes in Mumbai have received over 100 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 6 am Thursday. The total water stocks stand at 8.94%.

Jun 30, 2023 07:33 IST

Mumbai Rain: Orange Alert Issued for Mumbai and Thane

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane on June 30.

Jun 30, 2023 07:33 IST

Rain News: Orange Alert Issued in Delhi

As heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday, the weather department predicted a cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall in Delhi in the next five days.

After heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR, the weather department also issued an Orange alert in the city.

losses due to the inundation of their cropland and fisheries.

Mumbai received more than 95 per cent of the rainfall recorded this month so far between June 24 and 29, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) data showed. Despite the heavy showers over the last six days, the city has recorded overall deficit in rains this month. The June normal for Colaba observatory in south Mumbai is 542.3 mm. This year, it recorded 395 mm rainfall, of which 371.4 mm rain was received during June 24 to 29.

In the suburbs, Santacruz weather station’s normal rainfall for June is 537.1 mm. This year, from June 1 to 29, it recorded 502.9 mm of rainfall, including 485 mm received between June 24 to 29. The southwest monsoon made onset over Mumbai on June 25 against the usual date of June 11

