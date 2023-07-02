Monsoon Updates: Flood-Like Situation in Gujarat, Central Forces Deployed, Light Showers in Delhi, Heavy Rain in Mumbai | Top Points

Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Gujarat inundating low-lying areas and creating a flood-like situation. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed in some of the worst-affected areas in Kutch, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Navsari an official said on Saturday.

#WATCH | Gujarat | Auranga River in Valsad flows above danger level due to incessant heavy rainfall and enters low-lying residential areas of the city. Local administration and Police shifted several people to safer locations.Visuals from earlier today. pic.twitter.com/OHcHPppCLm — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023

An Indian Air Force chopper was deployed to airlift two people left stranded near Sutrej village in Junagadh after the area was flooded due to heavy rains.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), at least nine people died in the last two days in rain-related incidents in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra over the next five days.

Latest Weather Updates

Flood-lying situation witnessed in low-lying areas of Gujarat due to incessant rain. Several districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and south Gujarat regions received hefty rainfall over the past 24 hours.

At least 9 people died in rain-related incidents in the past two days in Gujarat, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said.

According to the SEOC data, Visavadar taluka in Junagadh district received very heavy rainfall of 398 mm in 24 hours ending at 6 am on Saturday.

Several villages and towns were flooded in Junagadh, Jamnagar, Kutch, Valsad, Navsari, Mehsana and Surat, officials said.

Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next five days.

“A fresh spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over south Peninsular India from 02nd July 2023. A cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of south Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood in lower and middle levels," said the met department.

According to an IMD forecast, Delhi is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers till July 4.

IMD predicted decades in the intensity of rainfall in East Uttar Pradesh from Sunday.

“Heavy rainfall intensity over East UP is likely to decrease from tomorrow, July 2 into light to moderate rainfall but another heavy rainfall episode is likely to re-emerge from July 4 over the region," the met department said.

Heavy to very rainfall is also expected in some parts of Uttarakhand till July 5, the weather office said.

Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall between July 3-5.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh will also receive heavy to very rainfall over the next five days.

Heavy rainfall has continued to wreak havoc in the Barpeta district of Assam displacing hundreds of families.

#WATCH | Assam | Along with flood, soil erosion by the Brahmaputra river continues to wreak havoc in the Barpeta district, displacing hundreds of families. pic.twitter.com/G7tdpFHNWM— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023