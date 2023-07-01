Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi, Mumbai; Waterlogging in Nashik, IMD Predicts 'Average' Monsoon in July | Updates

Heavy rains continued to lash the national and financial capitals of India disrupting traffic due to waterlogging. While train services and road traffic were hit by the incessant downpours in Mumbai and its suburbs, waterlogging and traffic snarls due to heavy rain brought Delhi to a halt.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), monsoon rainfall over the country in July is expected to be “normal" unlike in June when it was “below normal" with a 10% deficit.

“Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during July 2023 is likely to be normal (94 to 106 %) of Long Period Average (LPA)) and possibly within the positive side of normal," the weather office said.

Latest Weather Updates

According to the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi received 26.9 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday.

Delhi reported a rain-related death on Friday as an autorickshaw driver fell into a ditch due to waterlogging and later succumbed to his injuries. Quoting police, a PTI report said a 51-year-old autorickshaw driver, Ajit Sharma of Nand Nagri, died after he fell into a ditch on a waterlogged road in northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar.

Officials said Mumbai received moderate rainfall in a 12-hour period ending at 8 pm on Friday. The intensity of downpours, however, was greater in the suburbs than in the city.

IMD has predicted an average monsoon rainfall over the country in July with exceptions to parts of northeast and northwest India.

“Normal to above normal rainfall very likely over central India and most parts of south peninsular and east India and some parts of northeast and northwest India," the IMD said in a tweet.

The weather department also predicted below-normal rainfall over many areas of northwest, northeast and southeast peninsular India.

The local met office has predicted heavy rain in some parts of Gujarat on July 1. The rainfall is likely to reduce from July 2, said Manorama Mohanty, MET Director.

“It is raining continuously in Gujarat. On July 1, there is a possibility of heavy rain in some areas of the state. Rainfall is likely to reduce in Saurashtra Kutch from July 1. Rain is likely to reduce from July 2. Light rain may occur in Ahmedabad," Mohanty said.

#WATCH | Gujarat: It is raining continuously in Gujarat. On July 1, there is a possibility of heavy rain in some areas of the state. Rainfall is likely to reduce in Saurashtra Kutch from July 1. Rain is likely to reduce from July 2. Light rain may occur in Ahmedabad: Manorama… pic.twitter.com/D2EvFonTKP— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023