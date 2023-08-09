'Rain' of Terror in Himachal: CM Visits Disaster-hit Areas, Announces Higher Compensation for Apple Growers

With heavy rain impacting apple production and transportation in a big way, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday that orchard owners would be given higher compensation even as a comprehensive assessment of the damage caused to them is underway. The CM, who is on a two-day visit to disaster-hit areas of upper Shimla, said that the state government had increased the compensation amount by up to 10 times by amending the relief manual and the money would be disbursed in accordance with the new guidelines. Sukhu presided over a meeting of officials to review the ongoing rehabilitation and restoration efforts at Rohru.

The chief minister directed officials to prepare a comprehensive strategy for opening all roads in the Rohru assembly segment by August 15. He also analysed reports of losses suffered by the Public Works, Jal Shakti, Electricity, Horticulture, and Agriculture departments, besides damage caused to private property.

The CM announced an immediate allocation of Rs 1 crore to the Public Works Department to expedite the road restoration work in the Rohru constituency. He directed officials to release an additional amount of Rs 1.20 crore for the restoration of damaged roads in Rohru, Chauhara, Jubbal, and Kotkhai development blocks.

Sukhu emphasised on unimpeded transportation of apple produce to markets and directed officials to work round the clock to facilitate farmers and horticulturalists. At least 34 houses were completely destroyed and 819 were partially damaged due to heavy rain in the Rohru constituency. Besides, 137 cow shelters and around 21,000 apple plants were also damaged. The chief minister also visited the Rampur and Theog assembly constituencies to take stock of the situation there.

The CM’s tour to disaster-hit areas comes at a time when the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has accused his government of not reacting in time to the rain havoc. The BJP has demanded that the government convene the monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha immediately so that the situation arising out of the damage caused due to heavy rain and floods can be reviewed.

State BJP vice-president Virender Kanwar accused the Congress government of running away from holding the assembly session. “Heavy rain, floods, and cloudbursts have caused immense damage and the life of people remains disrupted with national highways and other roads still blocked. There is an urgent need for a free discussion on the unprecedented situation and so it is appropriate that the session is convened,” he said.

Kanwar said that the monsoon session would give an opportunity for all legislators to raise issues concerning their constituencies and present a clear picture of the damage suffered.