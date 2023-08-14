Rain Play Spoilsport On First Day Of Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival

Flying kites is among the fondest memories of one’s childhood. Seeing multicoloured kites piercing through the sky is one of the best moments. To bring back childhood memories, an international-level kite festival is happening in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. Thousands of people from all over the world will be gathering in the area to enjoy the second edition of the Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival.

This year, environmental conservation and protection of marine life are the central themes of this kite festival in 2023. The festival, which started on August 12, will be a three-day celebration and will end on August 15. Reportedly, it has been found that the first day of the festival was washed by rain. Even though people came in huge numbers, it was difficult to spot kites in the sky due to the rain.

The festival is being organised by Global Media Box in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, Tamil Nadu, at the TTDC Ocean View Mahabalipuram. The area is set against the backdrop of the picturesque coastal landscape, and this annual event promises to be a captivating celebration of culture, creativity, and the art of kite flying. The kite festival has teams from eight countries, including Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, and France, and they will all be displaying over 200 kites in the sky in a mesmerising display of colours.

Aside from the amazing kite displays, visitors can participate in a variety of activities that are available for people of all ages. The festival will feature food vendors, games, lessons on how to create kites, competitions for kids, and art and music performances in the evening by various popular artists from Tamil Nadu.

But the tourists, who came from all over the world, were left disappointed due to rain. The competition for kite flying was also dropped. The organisers are hoping for no rain in the remaining days. The timing of the festival is from 2 PM and will go on till 6 PM.