Rain, Thunderstorm Bring Welcome Relief from Scorching Heat in Delhi; More Downpour Expected? Check Here

Parts of Delhi on Thursday evening witnessed light to moderate rainfall, providing some relief from the scorching heat in the city. Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) New Delhi has predicted more thunderstorms with rain in over and adjoining areas of Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Uttar Pradesh.

The weather department has predicted hailstorms at isolated places in Delhi during the day and also said that the skies are expected to be partly cloudy for the next few days.

News agency PTI quoted a meteorologist from Skymet Weather Services Mahesh Palawat as saying that Greater Noida and parts of Gurugram are expected to witness rain and thunderstorm along with moderate winds.

Taking to Twitter, RWFC New Delhi said, “Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many parts of West, South-East, South, Central, North-West Delhi, New Delhi, East, South-East Delhi & NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram), Pilakhuwa, Modinagar and light intensity rain Badaun, Atrauli, Pahasu (UP) during next 2 hours.

— RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) April 20, 2023

In the morning, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature hovered around 38 degrees Celsius later in the day.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 8 am stood at 174 (moderate category). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good", 51 and 100 “satisfactory", 101 and 200 “moderate", 201 and 300 “poor", 301 and 400 “very poor", and 401 and 500 “severe".

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 56 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

