Heavy rainfall continued in Delhi and its adjoining areas on Friday, leading to waterlogging in several parts of the national capital region. Light to moderate rainfall triggered by Western Disturbance was also recorded in some parts of Rajasthan, according to the weather office.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti districts witnessed mild snowfall while light-to-moderate rain lashed several parts of the state following which 11 roads were closed for vehicular traffic on Friday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued a ‘yellow’ alert for thunderstorms and lightning on April 1 and April 3-4 as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from the night of April 2.

IMD’s Weather Forecast For the Next 4 Days

April 1- As per IMD, heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. The weather department also predicted hailstorms accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty wind at isolated places over Assam, and Meghalaya, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura

Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely over various places in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry

April 2- Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, IMD said.

As per the forecast, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty wind are likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Telangana.

April 3- Hailstorms accompanied by thunderstorms, and lightning are likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi and with thunderstorms and lightning over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Further, the MET department said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, West Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

April 4- Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

Read all the Latest India News here