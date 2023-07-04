Rain Today: Red Alert In Kerala, Heavy Showers In Mumbai as Monsoon Gathers Steam | IMD Forecast

The southwest monsoon has covered the entire country earlier than usual, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next three to four days in several states, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, among others.

As per the weather agency, Kerala will witness heavy to very heavy rainfalls in the next four days due to the intensification of the southwest monsoon in the state. IMD announced an orange alert for Kannur and Kasargod districts till Wednesday. The IMD has also issued a red alert in two districts — Idukki and Kannur — of the state for Tuesday. All educational institutions in Kasargode, Ernakulam and Alappuzha have been given holidays by district collectors due to heavy rain in the state.

In the coming days, the IMD has also predicted moderate rain, rain or thundershowers over Delhi.

The weather agency also forecasted a resurgence of heavy rainfall in Mumbai from Thursday and issued a ‘yellow’ alert for the city. Heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai is expected between July 6 and July 7.

Meanwhile, heavy rains continuing for the second day in Mangaluru submerged several low-lying areas including the busy Pumpwell Road in the city causing serious traffic congestion on Monday. The IMD has predicted heavy rains for the next five days, with an orange alert in effect in Dakshina Kannada district till July 7. “Due to excessive rain in the region, the holiday has been announced by the district authority in all schools and colleges in Mangaluru, Mulki, Ullal, Moodbidri and Bantwal," said Dakshina Kannada district collector, Mulai Mugilan.

In Uttarakhand also yellow alert has been issued in seven districts including Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, and Uttarkashi till Wednesday.

Weather Forecast For the Next 4 Days

South India: As per IMD’s latest bulletin, light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread showers, with isolated heavy to heavy very rainfall is likely to continue over the region during the next four days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Kerala till July 5 and Coastal Karnataka & South Interior Karnataka today.

West India: IMD said light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers is very likely over Konkan and Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next four days and over Gujarat state on July 6 and July 7.

East and adjoining Northeast India: Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur during the next four days with extremely heavy falls over Meghalaya on Tuesday

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Bihar, and Jharkhand on Tuesday and over Odisha during July 5 to 7, IMD said.

Northwest India: Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand during the next four days and East Uttar Pradesh till Wednesday and over Himachal Pradesh on July 5 and 6, the weatherman added.

As per the weatherman, despite early arrival, rain totals are 10 per cent below average so far this season. But India is likely to receive an average amount of rain in July despite the likely emergence of the El Nino weather pattern, the IMD said.