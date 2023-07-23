Rain Today LIVE: Severe Flooding in Gujarat's Junagadh, 'Yellow Alert' In Mumbai; Delhi Yamuna Breaches Danger Mark Again

Live now
Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: July 23, 2023, 08:17 IST
New Delhi, India
Rain Today LIVE: A flood-like situation prevailed in parts of Gujarat due to torrential rain, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a ‘red-alert’, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state on Sunday. The weather department has also predicted heavy to very heavy showers in Maharashtra & Goa today. Amidst heavy downpours, Yavatmal in Maharashtra is facing flood-like situations. Meanwhile, a cloudburst triggered flash floods in Ladakh. A flood-like situation also prevails in Doda’s Chirala in Jammu & Kashmir. Further, a surge in discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage into the Yamuna following
Yamuna is flowing above the danger level mark. At 8 AM on Sunday, the water level at Old Yamuna Bridge has been recorded as 205.9mtrs. As per the CWC forecast, the level will cross the 206.7 mark by 4 PM of the day.
The death toll in the landslide at Irshalwadi hamlet in Maharashtra’s Raigad district mounted to 27 on Saturday with the recovery of five more bodies from the debris on the third day of the search and rescue operation, an NDRF official said. He said 81 persons are yet to be traced.
The search and rescue operation was called off for the day due to bad light and inclement weather and it is likely to resume on Sunday morning.
Of the five bodies, four are identified while the identity and gender of the body recovered later in the day is not known yet, the official said. READ MORE
Revenue Minister Atishi on Saturday said the Delhi government is on high alert due to discharge of over 2 lakh cusecs of water from the Hathnikund Barrage into the Yamuna.
Some parts of Yamuna Khadar (floodplains) might get inundated if the water level in the river rises to 206.7 metres but the government is ready for evacuation, she said in a statement.
According to Central Water Commission (CWC) data, the flow rate at the Yamunanagar-located Hathnikund Barrage crossed the 1 lakh-mark at 9 am and oscillated between 2 lakh and 2.5 lakh cusecs between 10 am and 4 pm. READ MORE
Gujarat reeled under heavy rainfall as incessant showers triggered a flood-like situation on Saturday, with Junagadh being the worst hit. Startling visuals showed dozens of parked cars and cattle being swept away in gushing waters.
Junagadh city received 219 mm of rain in 8 hours until 4 pm on Saturday. Visuals on social media showed people wading through waist-deep water to shift to safer places. Meanwhile, some of them were rescued by volunteers as they were carried away in strong currents. READ MORE
VIDEO | Flood-like situation in Junagadh, Gujarat amid heavy rainfall.
(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/NhOsjGewXJ
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 22, 2023
The Himachal Pradesh government’s tourism corporation is offering a 50 percent discount on room tariffs at all its hotels till September 15. With the state battered by heavy rains impacting the tourism industry and the off season about to set in, the state government is offering this massive discount to accommodate tourists and increase occupancy at its otherwise highly coveted properties.
Officials from the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) said this discount was being offered due to heavy rainfall in the state. The corporation said it will immediately come into effect. During normal times, the off-season discount comes into effect from the end of August but the decision to offer it earlier was made to assist the impacted tourism sector. READ MORE
Mumbai saw its wettest day in the year on Saturday as heavy rains lashed Maharashtra and floods led to cars and cattle getting swept away in Gujarat. Meanwhile Delhi is on high alert due to alarming discharge of over 2 lakh cusecs of water from the Hathnikund Barrage into the Yamuna river.
Gujarat experienced heavy rainfall, causing a flood-like situation on Saturday, with Junagadh being the worst affected. The city received 219 mm of rain in just 8 hours until 4 pm. Startling visuals showed parked cars and cattle being swept away in the gushing waters. People waded through waist-deep water to reach safer places, and some were rescued by volunteers from strong currents. Navsari and Junagadh districts were severely impacted, with flooding in residential areas and marketplaces. READ MORE
The Gurdaspur administration in Punjab extended the suspension of the Kartarpur pilgrimage by two more days. The religious corridor – a visa-free border crossing connecting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur and Gurdwara Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur – is expected to reopen on July 25.
The local administration held a meeting with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Border Security Force (BSF) and Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) near the ‘zero line’ in Dera Baba Nanak. The Kartarpur Corridor was closed on Thursday (July 20) for three days due to rising water levels in the Ravi river as 2.60 lakh cusecs of water was released in the Ujh river in Jammu on Wednesday (July 19). READ MORE
The water level of river Yamuna in Delhi increasing again. The water level was recorded at 205.75 meters on Sunday morning.
#WATCH | Water level of river Yamuna in Delhi increasing again, water level recorded at 205.75 m
Visuals from Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul) pic.twitter.com/sHD5nWbk3w
— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2023
The minimum temperature in Delhi on Saturday settled at 29.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain or drizzle in the national capital during the day with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, the weather forecast agency said that isolated extremely heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over Konkan, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat State during next two days while subdued rainfall over northeast and remaining parts of east India is likely to continue during next 4-5 days.
In the weather bulletin released by the IMD, it said that weather conditions in various regions of India till July 25 are expected to bring significant rainfall and some heavy downpours.
Rains continued unabated in parts of Telangana for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday, inundating low lying areas and bringing normal life to a grinding halt.
Lakes, tanks and other water bodies were overflowing due to incessant rains in some districts in north coastal Andhra.
With irrigation projects receiving huge inflows from upstream, authorities opened flood gates to release the flood water. Three persons were killed in rain-related incidents in the state on Friday.
Around 110 people stranded due to floods in Mahagaon tehsil of eastern Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district were rescued on Saturday, officials said.
Besides the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), an Mi-17 V5 chopper of the Indian Air Force was also pressed into service for the rescue operation at Anandnagar Tanda village, district collector Amol Yedge told PTI.
The SDRF shifted the stranded people to safe places and the rescue operation was over, he added. The district, around 150 km from Nagpur, has been receiving heavy rains since Friday.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday conducted an aerial survey to assess the flood situation in Sirsa and Fatehabad districts.
He also held a meeting with officers of both districts at the Air Force Station in Sirsa and directed them to continue the relief and rescue work and take prompt action, according to an official statement.
The Haryana government is working hard to rescue those who have been adversely affected by the flood and provide all possible timely support to them, Khattar said.
A total of 1,457 villages in Punjab are still affected by floods caused by the recent heavy downpour in the state, officials said on Saturday.
Currently, 19 districts – Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, Kapurthala, Patiala, Moga, Ludhiana, SAS Nagar, Jalandhar, Sangrur, SBS Nagar, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Mansa, Bathinda and Pathankot – are flood-affected, they said.
A total of 27,221 people were evacuated from waterlogged areas and taken to safer places in the state, the officials said, adding 170 relief camps are operational in which 4,909 flood-hit people are staying.
Hundreds of acres of land was inundated and a house washed away on Saturday as heavy rain led to a flash flood in the Chenab river in Jammu district’s Akhnoor area near the Pakistan border. A rescue operation was launched by the district administration to bring the people, mostly tribals, to safer areas.
“Chenab is overflowing. The bunds around the banks are damaged. It has breached in a few places and is flowing close to villages, so we have come to evacuate people. Situation is under control,” Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Jammu, Harvinder Singh told PTI. He said 105 persons have been evacuated from the area in view of the threat of rising water levels.
The National and the State Disaster Response Force and local officials were pressed into rescue operations. “The situation is under control. In the morning the water level was high. We hope it doesn’t rise. We have urged people to stay away from river Chenab,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySp), SDRF, Arvinder Kotwal told PTI
Due to heavy rain, 50 buildings have been damaged in Purola, Barkot and Dunda of Uttarkashi district. 50 roads are closed in the district. Electricity supply has stopped in about 40 villages and more than 400 drains of agricultural land have been washed away: Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Rohila
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a “red-alert”, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat on July 23.
In the bulletin, the weather forecast agency said that in northwest India, light to moderate to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is expected over various states on specific dates.
On July 23 and 24, the rainfall is expected over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while on July 25 and 26, it is likely over Punjab.
A cloudburst triggered flash floods in the Union Territory of Ladakh, causing debris to flow into the main market area and throwing life out of gear, but there are no reports of any loss of life, officials said on Saturday.
The cloudburst hit the Gangles area of the Union territory late Friday night and left several parts of Leh town inundated, they said, adding the debris entered many buildings in the low-lying areas, causing some damage to them.
A police spokesperson said rescue and rehabilitation work was underway in the town, especially in Khakshal, Sanker, Skampari, Chhubi, Zangsti and the main market Gonpa Soma areas. As a result of the flash floods, a programme of the Dalai Lama in Leh was postponed, the officials said.
A Nepali couple was buried alive in a landslide here while an elderly couple and their grandson were feared dead after their dhaba was swept away in a flash flood here on Saturday, officials said.
As heavy rains lashed Kalala village in Kotkhai here, the couple — Bhem Bahadur and his wife Sheela — were killed when their makeshift house collapsed due to the landslide. The duo hailed from Nepal and worked as labourers in Kalala, the officials added. In another incident on Saturday morning, an elderly couple and their grandson were feared dead after their dhaba in Badiyara village in the Rohru area here got swept away in a flash flood in the Laila rivulet, the officials said, adding that rescue work to trace the trio is underway.
Following the flash flood, reports of damage to several houses and vehicles in Rohru have started pouring in, they added.
Cattle, vehicles wash away in heavy flow of water as incessant rainfall trigger severe flooding in residential areas in Gujarat’s Junagadh district.
VIDEO | Cattle, vehicles wash away in heavy flow of water as incessant rainfall trigger severe flooding in residential areas in Gujarat’s Junagadh district. pic.twitter.com/e8lI5Ucj6i
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 22, 2023
Moreover, due to the rise in the water level of the Hindon River in Noida, nearby houses have submerged causing a flood-like situation.
In Gujarat, a ‘red alert’ is issued for Valsad, Bhavnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Daman, and Dadra Nagar Haveli. Further, the weather agency also issued an ‘orange alert’ for Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Amreli, Jamnagar, Gir Somnath, and Kutch, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next two days.
In Maharashtra, the weather department has issued an ‘orange alert’ for Sunday predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. IMD has also issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Mumbai predicting heavy rainfall again. Due to low visibility caused by incessant rain, people in Mulund, Thane, Bhiwandi, and Kalyan are advised to leave home after checking weather conditions.
Meanwhile, the death toll due to a landslide in the Irshalwadi tribal hamlet of Raigad district, caused by the heavy rainfall, reached 27, while over 78 people are still reportedly missing.
In its bulletin, the Met Department said that in northwest India, light to moderate to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is expected over various states including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.