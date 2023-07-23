Rain Today LIVE: Severe Flooding in Gujarat's Junagadh, 'Yellow Alert' In Mumbai; Delhi Yamuna Breaches Danger Mark Again

The death toll in the landslide at Irshalwadi hamlet in Maharashtra’s Raigad district mounted to 27 on Saturday with the recovery of five more bodies from the debris on the third day of the search and rescue operation, an NDRF official said. He said 81 persons are yet to be traced.

The search and rescue operation was called off for the day due to bad light and inclement weather and it is likely to resume on Sunday morning.

Of the five bodies, four are identified while the identity and gender of the body recovered later in the day is not known yet, the official said.