Monsoon Updates: IMD Predicts Light Rain in Delhi, UP Among These States; 20 Missing After U'khand Landslide

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted heavy to very heavy rain activities in several states across India for the next 4-5 days. Delhi-NCR, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are expected to receive heavy rainfall tomorrow.

A fresh spell of rain lashed the national capital on Saturday with the maximum temperature settling at 33.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, the IMD said.

IMD forecast cloudy skies with light rainfall in Delhi on Sunday. The weather body said the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 33 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively. In Uttarakhand, north Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected during the next 4-5 days. East Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also likely to witness isolated very heavy rainfall from Sunday until August 8. The Northeastern region is also likely to experience an increase in rainfall activity in the coming five days. Sikkim and Bihar may experience isolated very heavy rainfall until August 8. Northwest India, including, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh, Punjab, East Rajasthan, and Jammu, is forecasted to have light to moderate rainfall, scattered to fairly widespread, with isolated heavy rainfall until August 9. In Central India, there will be light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall as per IMD predictions. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in East Madhya Pradesh while heavy rainfall is expected in West Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal, will see light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall until August 8. In South India, subdued rainfall activity is expected over the region during the next five days. West India will witness light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Konkan, Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra over the next five days.

Uttarakhand: Gaurikund Landslide Update

At least 3 people died while 20 people still remain missing at rain-hit Gaurikund on the Kedarnath route following a landslide triggered by flash floods two days ago.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami could not visit the area on Saturday due to inclement weather and sent the Disaster Management Secretary and the Garhwal Commissioner to take stock of the situation.