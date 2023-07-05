Rain Updates: Fresh Spell of Monsoon Showers Likely in Delhi, Mumbai; Orange Alert in Kerala

The monsoon season has finally arrived, spreading its influence across the country. Several major cities have experienced intense to very severe rainfall, leading to waterlogging and unfortunate incidents resulting in loss of life. Let’s take a closer look at how different regions in the country are embracing the monsoon season.

Fresh Spell of Rain Expected in Delhi

Parts of Delhi saw a fresh spell of rain on Tuesday with the Met office predicting cloudy weather and occasional showers over the next six to seven days.

Officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport said three flights were diverted — two to Amritsar and one to Lucknow — due to the bad weather.

More rainfall is expected in the city on Tuesday night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 37.7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, and a minimum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning moderate rain could flood low-lying areas and disrupt the flow of traffic on key roads on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature is likely to hover between 33 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, cloudy weather and intermittent showers are predicted over the next six to seven days.

Delhi recorded above-normal rainfall in the last four months — 53.2 mm against a normal of 17.4 mm in March, 20.1 mm against an average of 16.3 mm in April, 111 mm against a normal of 30.7 mm in May and 101.7 mm against a normal of 74.1 mm in June.

The IMD has predicted normal rainfall (94 to 106 per cent of the long period average of 280.4 mm) in the country in July. However, it anticipates below-normal precipitation over many areas of northwest, northeast and southeast peninsular India.

Yellow Alert for Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre for Mumbai has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for next three days, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Local trains, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were running normally on Tuesday on both the Central Railway and Western Railway corridors, as per officials.

However, some commuters claimed the train services were running late by 10 to 15 minutes.

Rains slowed down vehicular movement on roads at some places, but overall there was no major traffic snarl anywhere, authorities said.

There was no report of any major water-logging in the city, officials said. Most parts of the city and suburbs including Sion, Matunga Kurla, Chembur, Andheri and Parel received moderate to heavy showers since Monday night.

Heavy Rains Lash Kerala

An orange alert has been issued in 12 districts of Kerala. Trivandrum is under a green alert, while Kollam is under a yellow alert. In anticipation of heavy rainfall, educational institutions in Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kannur, and Kasargode districts have granted leave.

Similarly, in Alapuzha, educational institutions in the Kuttanad taluk have been given leave.

As heavy rains lashed Kerala on Monday leading to the death of a girl, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan advised people to be vigilant and avoid going near rivers, travel to hilly areas and trips to the beach. The advisory by the Chief Minister came in the wake of the red alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in two districts — Idukki and Kannur — of the state for Tuesday.

Besides that, the IMD issued orange alerts for 10 of the remaining 12 districts in the state on that day. Orange alert was also issued for all districts except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam for Wednesday as well.

Madhya Pradesh

A yellow alert has been issued for several districts in Madhya Pradesh due to the possibility of heavy rainfall. The districts likely to experience heavy rains include Sagar, Narmadapuram, Shahdol, Rewa, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, and Chambal divisions.

In addition, there is a forecast of light rain in Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, as well as in the districts of Shahdol and Rewa division.

The maximum temperature in the state is expected to reach up to 35 degrees Celsius.