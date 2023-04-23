No Heatwave for Next 5 Days, IMD Predicts Rainfall in Parts of India; Details Here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said there will be a wet spell in east-central, north-east India, and southern parts of the country for the next 4-5 days while most parts of the country will not experience heatwave conditions during the next 5 days.

Over the next three days, there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures in West and East India, but a rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius is expected during the subsequent two days, the IMD said. In Northwest India, there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures during the next two days, but a rise by 2-4 degree Celsius is expected during the subsequent three days.

For the rest of India, there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures during the next 2-3 days, it said.

However, due to humid air and high temperature, hot and discomfort weather is very likely over Kerala on April 23, the daily bulletin read.

East India

The IMD has predicted light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over East India for the next 4-5 days, with a gradual reduction thereafter.

Hailstorms are very likely to occur at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on April 23, over Odisha during April 23-24, and over Bihar on April 24.

Furthermore, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Odisha on April 23.

Northeast India

Northeast India to witness scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds during the next two days with a gradual reduction thereafter. On April 23, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Assam & Meghalaya.

Central India

Light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds is expected over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh for the next five days, followed by a gradual reduction thereafter.

Hailstorms are very likely to occur at isolated places over Chhattisgarh during 23rd-24th April and Vidarbha during April 24-25.

South India

Light to moderate scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala during the next 4 days, with isolated rainfall and thunderstorms expected in remaining areas.

Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry on April 23, and over Kerala on April 23-24.

Hailstorm is very likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on April 24.

West India

Light isolated rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning is expected over Maharashtra and Marathwada during the next 5 days, with additional chances over Gujarat on April 26 and 27.

There is a possibility of hailstorms at isolated places over Marathawada from April 26-27th April.

Northwest India

Except for West Rajasthan, there is a likelihood of light isolated rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning over the region in the next 24 hours.

Delhi

IMD reported that Delhi’s minimum temperature on Sunday was 23.2 degrees Celsius, slightly below the season’s average, with 40% relative humidity. Cloudy skies with light rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds (35-45 kmph) are predicted during the day, with a maximum temperature of around 36 degrees Celsius. On Saturday, Delhi had a minimum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius.

Jharkhand

In Jharkahnd, 3 people were killed and 2 injured due to lightning strikes in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Two were killed during a volleyball match in Itki block while one person died in Sonahatu block. The injured were taken to a hospital and their condition is stable. A 55-year-old man was killed while working on his farm in Sonahatu block. The incident occurred after a prolonged heatwave, as rain and thunderstorm hit the area on Saturday.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest India News here