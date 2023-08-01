CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Rajasthan: 17-year-old Girl Gang-raped in Alwar
1-MIN READ

Rajasthan: 17-year-old Girl Gang-raped in Alwar

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 11:30 IST

Jaipur, India

Efforts are on to nab all five involved in the case (Representative image/Shutterstock)

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Alwar district of Rajasthan by four men, including her boyfriend, police said on Monday.

Malakheda SHO Mukesh said the incident occurred on Sunday morning when the girl set out from home after being scolded by her mother.

The minor called up her boyfriend who took her to a friend’s place where he and three others raped her, the official said.

The SHO said three people accused in the case were arrested on Monday, and added that four others had helped the accused.

Efforts are on to nab all five involved in the case, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. Rajasthan
  2. alwar
first published:August 01, 2023, 11:30 IST
last updated:August 01, 2023, 11:30 IST