Rajasthan: 3 Arrested After Man Abducts Woman, Forcibly Marries Her in Jaisalmer

A man allegedly abducted and forcibly married a 23-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district after her family called off their engagement, police said on Wednesday.

Three people, including the main accused Pushpendra Singh (29), have been arrested and one person has been detained in connection with the incident, a purported video of which went viral on social media, according to police.

In the video, the accused is purportedly seen circling a small fire while carrying the woman in his arms.

Nachna Circle Officer (Additional Charge) Kailash Vishnoi said the woman, a resident of Sankhala village, was engaged to Singh but later her family called off the engagement.

On June 1, Singh abducted the woman and forcibly married her. On a complaint lodged by the woman's family, a case was registered against eight people. The woman was rescued on the evening of June 1 and handed over to her family, he said.

Three accused, including Singh, have been arrested and one has been detained. Teams have been formed to trace the remaining four accused, Vishnoi said.

Sharing the video of the incident on Twitter, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal urged Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to take action in the matter.

"This video is said to be from Jaisalmer. According to reports, a woman was kidnapped in public view and forcibly married at a deserted place (by the accused). This is a very shocking and frightening incident. Ashok Gehlot ji, investigate the matter and take action," she said.

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also condemned the incident on social media.