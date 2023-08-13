CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Rajasthan: 7 Family Members Killed in Head-on Collision Between Van, Bus
1-MIN READ

Rajasthan: 7 Family Members Killed in Head-on Collision Between Van, Bus

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: August 13, 2023, 08:01 IST

Jaipur, India

Seven people were killed and two others injured. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

DSP Dharamchand Bishnoi said that the two injured passengers were taken to Bangar Hospital from where they were referred to Jaipur

Seven people from one family were killed and two others were injured when a van collided head-on with a bus in Rajasthan’s newly formed Deedwana-Kuchaman district on Saturday, police said.

DSP Dharamchand Bishnoi said the incident happened near Banthadi village under Khunkhuna Police Station.

He said that the two injured passengers were taken to Bangar Hospital from where they were referred to Jaipur.

All victims of the accident were travelling from Sikar to Nagaur to attend a wedding ceremony in the van. The police officer said that exact reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
