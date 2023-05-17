CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Rajasthan: School Teacher Stabbed to Death by Jilted Lover Outside Ajmer Police Chowky in Broad Day Light
1-MIN READ

Rajasthan: School Teacher Stabbed to Death by Jilted Lover Outside Ajmer Police Chowky in Broad Day Light

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 16:54 IST

Ajmer, India

Anil took Soni to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead. (Representative image)

Anil took Soni to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead. (Representative image)

The police said the accused, Vivek Singh (30), was in one-sided love with the victim, Kirti Soni (32), and was pressurising her to marry him

A school teacher was stabbed to death outside a police station in broad day light in Rajasthan’s Ajmer.

The police said the accused, Vivek Singh (30), was in one-sided love with the victim, Kirti Soni (32), and was pressurising her to marry him. Soni was upset with this and told her friend Anil about Vivek, according to a report in Dainik Baskar.

On Tuesday, Soni asked Vivek Singh to meet her at a restaurant. The victim was accompanied by her friend Anil. After the meeting, Vivek stabbed Soni multiple times with a knife in front of the Naka Madar police station while Anil was away and fled the spot.

Anil took Soni to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Dainik Baskar’s report said the victim’s husband is behind bars in a cheque bounce case.

The accused is absconding after the incident. The policemen are on the lookout for Vivek and teams have been formed to nab him.

The woman worked as a teacher at a private school, police said.

Meanwhile, in another incident in Ajmer, a couple jumped in front of a moving train to die by suicide. The man was killed in the incident while his lover suffered injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon when Indore-Jodhpur Express was passing through the Adarsh Nagar railway track in Ajmer. The deceased has been identified as Om Prakash (23).

    The police said Om Prakash was in love with Hema (19) but her family got her married to another person. So, the couple planned to die by suicide, the police said, according to a report in Dainik Baskar.

    The police seized a mobile and jewellery from the woman and started the investigation.

