Rajasthan: Brother Raped Minor Sister For Over 3 Years In Pali, Arrested

An accused was sent to judicial custody by a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court for allegedly raping his minor younger sister for over three years in Rajasthan’s Pali.

According to Rajasthan police, the girl first informed her mother about the shameful act but she forced her not to take any legal action on the matter and advised her to remain silent.

However, the victim girl approached the superintendent of police (SP) in Pali and shared the case with him as soon as she became an adult.

After the girl detailed her ordeal to the SP, a case was lodged under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 5/6 of the POCSO Act.

Later, the accused was police arrested on August 10 and was produced before the POSCO court, from where he was sent to judicial custody.

According to HT, Vikram Singh, station house officer at Pali said that the 18-year-old victim, who was a minor at the time of the horrific crime sought action against her brother who allegedly raped and threatened her for years.

“The girl was a minor when the rape incident took place, due to which the case was registered under POCSO Act,” Singh told HT.

The girl told that one day, in 2020, her brother raped her when she was alone at home and then threatened to kill her if she tries to tell anyone about the incident.

When she shared details of the crime with her mother, she forced her not to take any action against the accused for fear of social infamy. The girl alleged that taking advantage of it, her brother raped her many times.

As per the police, the girl has two sisters and one brother. Her two elder sisters got married in 2019.