Rajasthan CM Gehlot Sees Me As Threat, Says Gajendra Shekhawat | News18 Rising India

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, at the third edition of the Rising India Conclave on Thursday, said that Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sees him as “a threat”.

On Gehlot’s allegations against him, Shekhawat said: “In 2019, Jodhpur supported me to make Narendra Modi the PM. He was frustrated after the loss of his son Vaibhav Gehlot. The loss margin was over three lakh votes. One credit cooperative society siphoned off money somewhere. My three generations are not related to it. He linked me to it. Only because I gave some shares in personal capacity to its erstwhile director. His statements have no basis, which is why I had to file a criminal defamation case…He dragged my mother and family.”

“Gehlot was the only centre of Jodhpur politics for years, nobody was able to reach his level. He misused agencies to send people to jail. That is his politics. For the first time, Gehlot saw a threat in Jodhpur. I got 4,75,000 votes… The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got full majority in all local elections. He is seeing his support getting uprooted,” said Shekhawat.

On the CM face in Rajasthan, Shekhawat said, “We have PM Modi and his work. He is the most popular leader globally. We don’t need a CM face in the Rajasthan assembly elections.”

He said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had maligned India on foreign soil and not used the legal remedies to stop the action against him. Responding to Germany’s comments on India’s democratic rights, he said, “As India’s power and stature grows, many will be troubled. The comments will increase…But nobody can stop India’s growth under PM Modi. Judiciary is one of the four pillars of Indian democracy…He could have apologised and gotten away. He has done that in the past, when he was warned by the Supreme Court to not repeat such mistakes. But instead of that you try and make comments to gain sympathy and become a marytr and thank foreign countries…When there is a tension between your and other countries, then meeting their ambassador or people secretly, despite being a big leader and holding big post of such a big party… or seeking support to oust the Prime Minister…can’t expect any better from them."

He further added, “He doesn’t honour any institution. We saw in case of Rafale in 2018, he didn’t stop after Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report. He stopped only after the Supreme Court rap… At a time when the youth are linking the future of the country with their bright future, such antics won’t work."

On Opposition unity over Gandhi’s disqualification as MP, he said, “They were all together in 2018 and 2019. The Opposition is trying to stop PM Modi as he is working for the nation. This is not the first time they are coming together.”

