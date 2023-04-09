Rajasthan: Compensation Announced for Family of Dalit Woman Raped & Set Afire, Market Reopens in Barmer

Markets resumed and shops opened in Rajasthan’s Barmer, a day after a Dalit woman died. She was allegedly raped and set on fire by a man and died during treatment at a government hospital in Jodhpur. A compensation of Rs 35 lakhs was announced for her family with the benefit of a state government scheme and jobs will be provided to 2 of her family members.

Shops were closed shut in Barmer after chaos ensued over the tragic incident. However, after discussions with the local administration, markets resumed on Sunday. After discussions with the officials, the family members finally agreed to cremate the deceased woman. Cremation is set to take place at the woman’s native village.

Meanwhile, the BJP in Rajasthan formed a 3-member committee to look into the matter. Later, a time-bound report will be submitted on the incident by the members. BJP leader Satish Poonia also met the victim’s family.

Earlier, the opposition BJP has accused the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government of trying to suppress the incident and said it showed ‘jungle raj’ was prevalent in the state. Union Jal Shakti Minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat alleged the woman died due to a delay in treatment.

The 30-year-old woman, a mother of two, suffered around 50 per cent burns and died late Friday.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman’s husband, one Shakoor Khan broke into their home on Thursday and raped his wife when she was alone. He then poured an acid-like chemical on her and set her on fire, a PTI report said.

Earlier on Saturday, the woman’s family members refused to take the body, alleging that the police misbehaved with them and also threatened them. They had sought the removal of two police officials, including a DSP, and demanded Rs 1 crore as compensation and a government job to a family member.

