Rajasthan Dalit Man Accuses Cong MLA Gopal Meena of Forcing Him to Lick Shoe; FIR Registered

The Rajasthan Police has lodged a complaint against Congress MLA Gopal Meena and 5 police officers after the politician allegedly forced a Dalit man to lick his shoe and an officer urinated on him.

The incident occurred on June 30, but the complaint was filed almost a month later since the victim was afraid to do it.

The victim also accused the police of ignoring his complaint when he did the first time, according to the FIR, news agency PTI said.

According to the FIR, the complainant alleged that the police picked him up while he was working in a farm and took him to a place where the MLA forced him to lick his shoe. After this, the complaint adds, the Circle Officer Shivkumar Bhardwaj urinated on him.

The complainant said that the MLA and the cop also snatched his mobile phone and threatened him with consequences.

The man also said that he has been under a lot of pressure and has been getting threats since he filed the complaint.

Cong MLA reacts

Reacting to the incident, the Jamwa Ramgarh MLA has refuted the charges and said that “fake" allegations have been made against him due to a property-related dispute.

“It is a tactic to mount pressure on me. Some people want me to help them in illegal land encroachment. I do not know the man who registered this case,” Meena said, according to PTI.

Jamwa Ramgarh SHO Sitaram Saini said the case was registered on July 27 and the matter was subsequently sent to CID (CB) for further investigation.

Apart from the MLA, and the Circle Officer, the SHOs of four police stations have been named in the FIR.