Home » India » Rajasthan: ED Raids Multiple Locations in Paper Leaks Case
Rajasthan: ED Raids Multiple Locations in Paper Leaks Case

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 15:29 IST

New Delhi, India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations in Rajasthan. (Representational image/IANS)

Premises in state capital Jaipur, Barmer district and some cities are being covered as part of the action being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations in Rajasthan in connection with a money laundering investigation into an alleged exam paper leak case for recruitment of teachers in the state, official sources said.

    Premises in state capital Jaipur, Barmer district and some cities are being covered as part of the action being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

    The state has witnessed few instances where it was alleged that exam question papers for recruitment of teachers were leaked to aspirants, including in 2021 during the hiring of teachers by the state education board and during last year in a test conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
