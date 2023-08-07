CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Parliament Monsoon SessionHaryana ViolenceGyanvapi Mosque SurveyChandrayaan 3Manipur Violence
Home » India » Rajasthan Gets 17 New Districts, CM Gehlot Launches Websites
1-MIN READ

Rajasthan Gets 17 New Districts, CM Gehlot Launches Websites

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 15:27 IST

Jaipur, India

Gehlot also launched the websites of the new districts during the function at the Birla Auditorium. (File photo/News18)

Gehlot also launched the websites of the new districts during the function at the Birla Auditorium. (File photo/News18)

The Rajasthan government notified the formation of 17 new districts following a Cabinet approval on August 4, taking the total number of districts in the state to 50

Seventeen new Rajasthan districts came into being on Monday with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot virtually unveiling inauguration plaques and participating in a yajna in Jaipur.

Prayers and yajnas were also held in the new district headquarters in the presence of the ministers in charge. Gehlot also launched the websites of the new districts during the function at the Birla Auditorium.

The Rajasthan government notified the formation of 17 new districts following a Cabinet approval on August 4, taking the total number of districts in the state to 50.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. Rajasthan
first published:August 07, 2023, 15:27 IST
last updated:August 07, 2023, 15:27 IST