Rajasthan Gets 17 New Districts, CM Gehlot Launches Websites

Seventeen new Rajasthan districts came into being on Monday with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot virtually unveiling inauguration plaques and participating in a yajna in Jaipur.

Prayers and yajnas were also held in the new district headquarters in the presence of the ministers in charge. Gehlot also launched the websites of the new districts during the function at the Birla Auditorium.

The Rajasthan government notified the formation of 17 new districts following a Cabinet approval on August 4, taking the total number of districts in the state to 50.