Rajasthan Governor Tests Positive for Covid-19
Rajasthan Governor Tests Positive for Covid-19

Recently, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his predecessor Vasundhara Raje also tested positive for Covid-19.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has tested positive for COVID-19, the Raj Bhavan said on Friday.

Mishra’s test report is positive, the Raj Bhavan said, and suggested that those who came into contact with him recently get themselves tested and follow Covid guidelines.

Recently, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his predecessor Vasundhara Raje also tested positive for Covid-19.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
