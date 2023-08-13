Rajasthan: Govt Staffer Booked for Raping Minor On Pretext of Free Mobile Phone

A cashier at Rajasthan’s Public Health Engineering Department allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl after enticing her on the pretext of giving her a free mobile phone under a state government scheme.

The victim’s relatives accused the 35-year-old cashier, at the water supply department — of raping the girls student — after luring her in a car by saying that she would get a free mobile phone. According to a NDTV report, infuriated locals caught the cashier and tied him to a pole in front of the water supply department and beat him up.

After thrashing the cashier, the locals released him. The accused was however not handed over to the police and he fled from the spot.

The survivor has registered a case of rape at Karauli’s Todabhim police station against the cashier.

The accused — a government employee — has been identified as Sunil Kumar Jangid and a case under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been filed against him.

Police said that on August 10, as the girl’s mother — a daily-wage worker — had gone out to work and the father was in Jaipur, so the 17-year-old was alone at home.

Jangid, a resident of Kunsay village in Sawai Madhopur’s Gangapur City went to the minor’s house and told her that under a state government scheme, free mobile phones were being given out and her number had come on the scheme list. Using this as an excuse, he asked her to get along with him in his car to go and get the phone, as the stock would be exhausted soon.

Reportedly, the girl had told him that she would speak to her mother first, however, he said he will come back afterwards and talk to her mother, the police complaint said. Jangid then proceeded to take the girl towards a room in the Todabhim direction and raped her. Following this, he left the girl on the way leading to Idgah, the complaint said.

The victim has alleged that as she screamed, Jangid attacked her with a knife on her arms and that even after repeatedly telling him to let go, he went on to threaten and rape her. After being left on the way, she returned home and told her mother about the incident.

As her the girl’s father returned home, she went ahead and filed a complaint with the police.

A medical examination of the girl has been conducted.

Police is investigating case and the lookout for the accused is underway.

Sunil Kumar Jangid holds the position of senior assistant to an executive engineer in the department. After the authorities came to know of the incident, the accused was suspended from his post with immediate effect.