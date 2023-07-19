CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rajasthan Horror: Four, Including Child, Burnt To Death in Jodhpur; Charred Bodies Found At Home

July 19, 2023

Jodhpur, India

The charred bodies of four members of a family, including a child, were found at their home in Cherai village of Jodhpur district of Rajasthan on Wednesday

Four members of a family, including a five-year-old toddler, were murdered, and then their bodies were set ablaze at their home in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district. The horrific incident was reported in Cherai village in the Ramnagar Gram Panchayat of Osia area in Jodhpur on Wednesday.

The charred bodies of four members of a family were found at their home today and prima facie suggest that the family members were murdered first and then their bodies set afire, Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh said.

As per the official, it appears to be a matter of revenge killing.

Singh said a forensic team was collecting evidence at the suspected crime scene.

There is outrage among the people of the area after the incident. All senior officials, including Jodhpur Collector Himanshu Gupta, SP Singh, and other officers reached the spot.

Following the incident, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack against Congress government in the state.

“Shocker from Home District of Ashok Gehlot - Jodhpur Family of four killed, hacked & burnt alive This includes a 6 month old child Recently we saw - 19 yr old Dalit girl killed, raped, attacked by acid in Karauli Street wars in Sikar Child raped in school in Jodhpur Law and order of Rajasthan has been demolished Congress means guarantee of lawlessness But Priyanka,Rahul won’t utter a word Ladki hoon is an empty slogan Women and children are tools for politics for them," tweeted BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala.

(With PTI Inputs)

July 19, 2023
last updated:July 19, 2023, 11:53 IST