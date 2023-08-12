Rajasthan: Jawan Killed, 13 Injured As Truck Carrying BSF Personnel Overturns in Jaisalmer

In an unfortunate incident, a BSF jawan was killed while 13 others were injured after a truck carrying security personnel overturned in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district on Saturday, police said.

According to PTI, the accident took place in an area under the Shahgarh police station area of Jaisalmer.

While the BSF Jawan SK Dubey died on the spot in the mishap, the injured were taken to Jaisalmer City where they are undergoing treatment at Jawahar Hospital, the police official added.

Detailing about the mishap, Priyanka Kumawat, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaisalmer said that the truck was carrying 16 BSF Personnel when the accident occurred.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Priyanka Kumawat, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaisalmer says, "A truck belonging to BSF's Battalion 149, was going to the border. It met with an accident near Langtala village, a total of 16 BSF personnel were travelling in the truck, out of which 13 got… pic.twitter.com/HAmMhHXY8n— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2023

“A truck belonging to BSF’s Battalion 149, was going to the border. It met with an accident near Langtala village, a total of 16 BSF personnel were travelling in the truck, out of which 13 got injured and one died. The injured are being treated at the government hospital. All of them are stable. The reason behind the accident will be investigated," Kumawar told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for a BSF mooring place and for the e-inauguration of other projects at Koteshwar in Gujarat’s Kutch

He also said that the government understands the adverse situation in which Border Security Force (BSF) jawans work to secure the nation’s frontiers and will ensure budgetary allocations to give them better facilities.

He further added that the BSF is the only Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) that specialises in securing land, water and air and works in diverse geographical conditions to ensure the security of the country from external forces.

