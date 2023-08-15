CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Independence Day 2023Himachal Pradesh RainsPM Modi I-Day SpeechChandrayaan 3Har Ghar Tiranga
Home » India » Rajasthan: Man Accuses Tenants of Harassment in Video, Dies by Suicide Later
1-MIN READ

Rajasthan: Man Accuses Tenants of Harassment in Video, Dies by Suicide Later

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 23:16 IST

Alwar, India

A case has been registered at Kotwali police station and the matter is being investigated. (Representative Image-Shutterstock)

A case has been registered at Kotwali police station and the matter is being investigated. (Representative Image-Shutterstock)

The video shows victim Shankar Sharma accusing his tenants of harassing him by not vacating his shop

A 32-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself after harassment by his tenant for not vacating a shop he owned in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, police said.

A purported video of the man making allegations against his tenants has surfaced. The video shows victim Shankar Sharma accusing his tenants of harassing him by not vacating his shop. He appealed to police and administration to take action accused Manoj Sharma and his son Keshav.

A case has been registered at Kotwali police station and the matter is being investigated, police said.

Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
first published:August 15, 2023, 23:16 IST
last updated:August 15, 2023, 23:16 IST