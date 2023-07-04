CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ajit Pawar NewsIndian Consulate in San FranciscoSCO SummitUCCBalasore Train Accident
Home » India » Rajasthan: Man Arrested for Raping Minor, Trying to Forcibly Convert Her to Islam
1-MIN READ

Rajasthan: Man Arrested for Raping Minor, Trying to Forcibly Convert Her to Islam

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 17:59 IST

Jaipur, India

The accused has been arrested and was produced before a court on Monday where the magistrate sent him to judicial custody, Sub Inspector of Mansarovar Police Station Rakesh Meena said. (Representational Image: PTI)

The accused has been arrested and was produced before a court on Monday where the magistrate sent him to judicial custody, Sub Inspector of Mansarovar Police Station Rakesh Meena said. (Representational Image: PTI)

According to the complaint filed on Saturday, a man accused Sohail Khan of abducting his 16-year-old daughter some days back to Sawai Madhopur and raping her

A man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping, raping, and trying to forcibly convert a minor girl to Islam, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been arrested and was produced before a court on Monday where the magistrate sent him to judicial custody, Sub Inspector of Mansarovar Police Station Rakesh Meena said.

According to the complaint filed on Saturday, a man accused Sohail Khan of abducting his 16-year-old daughter some days back to Sawai Madhopur and raping her.

He also alleged the accused tried to convert his daughter’s religion, the SI said. ”The man alleges that after his daughter returned, she called herself a Muslim,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. conversion
  2. Islam
  3. Jaipur
first published:July 04, 2023, 17:59 IST
last updated:July 04, 2023, 17:59 IST