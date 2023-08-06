Rajasthan Man Caught Smoking Inside Dubai-Mumbai IndiGo Flight's Lavatory Mid-air; Arrested

A passenger travelling from Saudi Arabia to Mumbai was arrested after he was allegedly caught smoking on an IndiGo flight. The incident took place on August 3 on an IndiGo aircraft.

Kawraj Tagat Singh, a resident of Rajasthan, was on an Indigo Airlines flight from Dubai to Mumbai when he was caught smoking inside the toilet. The crew noticed the could smell of smoke coming from the lavatory.

Upon investigation, a piece of burnt cigarette was found inside the toilet, while the crew asked the passenger about smoking he submitted a cigarette pack and lighter to the crew members.

The incident prompted the flight crew to immediately intervene and report the matter to the Sahara police station after the flight landed. The case has been registered under section 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC Act and 25 of Aircraft rules.

Lately, cases of passengers smoking on a flight have been on the rise despite the act being prohibited on airplanes. Smoking is now prohibited by almost all airlines and by many governments around the world.

Last month, a case was registered against a 28-year-old man for smoking in the lavatory of a Bahrain-Mumbai flight. The incident took place when the IndiGo flight 6E-1202 was on the way to the Mumbai International Airport,

Earlier in March, another passenger onboard an IndiGo flight was also caught smoking inside the aircraft. The airport authorities at the KempeGowda International Airport in Bengaluru then arrested the offender.

The arrested person was identified as Shehari Choudari, and he committed the act while travelling from Assam to Bengaluru on 6E 716 Indigo flight. The accused passenger had smoked in the toilet while the flight was in the air endangering the safety of other passengers.