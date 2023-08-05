Rajasthan Man Crushes Estranged Wife's Head With Stone Over Maintenance Claim, Dumps Body in Drain

A man in Rajasthan’s Kota was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing his wife and disposing of her rotting body in a canal. The accused’s father and two brothers were also held in connection with the case.

According to India Today, the prime accused, identified as Bunty Mahawar, allegedly killed his wife Shalu Mahawar and buried her body in the premises of their house on July 31.

The incident came to light when the victim’s body was found floating in a canal in Kota.

The accused reportedly kept the body hidden at his house for several days and threw the body into a nearby drain after the body started to decompose giving away a foul smell that could grow suspicious.

Days later the body was found floating in a canal when locals alerted the police, however, it was difficult to identify the victim as the corpse was found in a deteriorated state, India Today reported.

Upon investigation, police found out that a woman named Shalu Mahavar was reported missing around that time. However, when her husband was called to identify the body, he refused that the body was his wife’s.

Later, Shalu’s sister identified the victim’s body and raised suspicion about Bunty, who was then called in for questioning and later confessed to the crime.

What Did Accused Reveal About The Crime?

As per an India Today report, the accused confessed to the crime during police interrogation and said he had been living separately from Shalu since 2021 because of some mutual issue.

He further revealed that Shalu had filed a maintenance claim against him in a family court after which he was ordered to pay Rs 1.5 lakh on July 31, which upset him and therefore, he planned to kill his wife.

For the crime, Bunty took help from his father and brothers and crushed her head with a stone while she was working at home which led to her immediate death.

Bunty also revealed that he tried to mislead Shalu’s family by claiming that she had gone missing. Shalu’s father then filed a missing complaint.