Rajasthan: Man Hit by Vehicle in Union Minister's Carcade Succumbs After 11 Days in Hospital

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 23:39 IST

Jodhpur, India

His father Amnaram said Shekhawat visited him in the hospital once but did not extend any support in treatment or any financial assistance.(Representative image/Shutterstock)

Jagdish Suthar's relatives sat on a dharna at the hospital, refusing to accept the body and demanding compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job for the next of kin of the family

A 27-year-old man who was hit by a car in the cavalcade of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat succumbed to injuries on Saturday after battling for life for 11 days in a hospital, his family said. Jagdish Suthar’s relatives sat on a dharna at the hospital, refusing to accept the body and demanding compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job for the next of kin of the family.

Vasudev Suthar, who is leading the demonstration, said the death of the young man has left the family devastated. "We have demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job to the next of kin. We will not take the body until these demands are met," he said.

Jagdish was hit by a car in the carcade of Shekhawat in the BJS Colony on June 27 while he was going towards Paota on his bike. Suthar sustained a serious head injury and was rushed to the hospital where he had been undergoing treatment. Police had seized the car following a complaint by his father and was waiting for him to recover to record his statements. "We had filed the report against the driver of the vehicle and had seized the vehicle," said Mukta Pareek, SHO (Mahamandir), adding the driver has not been arrested pending the recording of Jagdish's statement.

His father Amnaram said Shekhawat visited him in the hospital once but did not extend any support in treatment or any financial assistance.

