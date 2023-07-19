Rajasthan: Man Killed By Wife's Lover; Body Chopped, Pieces Discarded at Different Places

A man, identified as Jogendra, was killed and chopped into 6 pieces by his wife’s lover. The accused later buried the pieces in different locations across Rajasthan’s Pali district.

The accused, identified as Madanlal, killed the 33-year-old man and buried his torso in a forest nearby. According to an India Today report, his hands, feet and head was recovered from a garden located 100 metres away from the house.

The accused, who had planted a mango seedling on top of the burial spot, was taken into custody on Tuesday.

According to the complaint filed by Jogendra’s father, he left home on July 11 and did not return. Suspecting Madanlal’s involvement in his disappearance, the deceased’s father lodged a complaint with the police on July 13, following which the arrest was made, reports.

Father of the victim, Mishralal Meghwal, said he suspects the involvement of more people in his son’s murder.

Upon being interrogated, Madanlal confessed that he had a relationship with Jogendra’s wife and that he committed the murder. He has also given a detailed account of how he committed the crime to the police.

Previous Cases in Rajasthan

In April this year, a 20-year-old man allegedly murder a minor girl and chopped her body into pieces in Rajasthan’s Udaipur.

Her chopped body parts — stuffed in plastic bags — were found at an abandoned house in Mavli area.

In another such incident in February this year, a man murdered his already married girlfriend and chopped her into pieces. He dumped her body parts at several different locations across Rajasthan’s Nagaur.

This case came out as a serious reminder of Delhi’s Shraddha Walker murder case.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Walkar-like Murder: Rajasthan Man Kills Married Girlfriend, Chops Body and Dumps

The victim was reportedly forcing the accused to marry her. The case came to light when the her relatives filed a missing complaint.

After the crime was confirmed, police arrested the woman’s lover. During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing the crime. However, the accused gave misleading information on the locations of the victim’s body parts.

A polygraph test was set to be conducted on the accused.