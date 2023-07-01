Rajasthan Man Survives First Snake Bite, Dies When Gets Bitten Again After 5 Days

In a bizarre incident, Rajasthan police in investigating a case where a man in Jodhpur, who survived a snakebite once, died a week later when he was once again bitten by a snake. On both occasions, forty-four-year-old Jasab Khan was reportedly bitten by a snake called ‘bandi’, which is a sub-species of viper usually found in the desert areas of Rajasthan.

Khan was first bitten by a snake on his ankle on June 20, He survived the incident after receiving treatment at a hospital in Pokhran for four days, according to a report by India Today.

However, Khan, a resident of Mehrangarh village in Jodhpur, was once again bitten by a snake, on the other leg, on June 26, a day after he returned home from the hospital. Sadly, this time, he died while receiving treatment at a hospital in Jodhpur, according to the report.

As per the report, the tragic incident is now being investigated by the Bhaniyana Police.

However, Khan’s family members have reportedly killed the snake responsible for his death.

Khan could not survive the snake venom for the second time as his body was still recovering from the first snakebite. He is survived by his mother, wife, four daughters and a 5-year-old son.