12-Year-Old Girl Gangraped, Burnt Alive in Rajasthan Coal Furnace

Burnt body of a 12-year-old girl was found in a coal furnace in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district. The girl was allegedly gangraped and thrown in the furnace in district’s Kotri town.

The minor had gone to a field in the village to graze the goats on Wednesday afternoon, following which she went missing. Police said that her family members and villagers began a search and reached an area where five coal furnace operations.

The villagers then found a bangle near a furnace and informed the police. They alleged that the girl was gangraped, thrown into the coal furnace and burnt alive. Some even alleged that more bodies could be inside, following which a team of forensic science laboratory arrived on the spot. A dog squad was also called, an official said.

Enraged over the incident, the villagers sat on a protest and demanded justice for the 12-year-old. BJP leader Vikram Goud said that under Congress’ rule, women safety in Rajasthan has “become a joke".

Days before this incident, two teenage sisters were allegedly raped by two co-workers of their father at a brick kiln in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. Police said that both the girls are pregnant.

Their father lodged a complaint, alleging that his daughters, aged 15 and 13, were raped by Sappi and Subhan. The matter came to light when the elder girl complained of abdominal pain and other health problems. Her parents took her to a doctor, who informed them that she was seven-and-a-half months pregnant, the police said.

In another case, a minor girl was raped by two men in the district’s Bansur area. The girl alleged that she was kidnapped by the two accused when she was going to school and raped. The accused also shot a video of the incident and threatened to circulate it on social media if she told anyone about it.

Slamming the Ashok Gehlot government over recent rape cases, Union minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat said, “As many as 17 cases of rape take place every day in the state. Rajasthan has become no. 1 in rape as well as in gangrape incidents as the crime against women is continuously rising."