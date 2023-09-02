Tribal Woman Stripped Naked, Paraded in Rajasthan by Husband for 'Staying With Another Man'

A video of a 21-year-old tribal woman being stripped naked and paraded in Rajasthan has sent shockwaves in the state. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot took to a micro-blogging site late on Friday and elaborated on the humiliating incident hours after the BJP launched a scathing attack on the government.

Police said that the tribal woman’s husband allegedly stripped her naked and paraded her in a village in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district. News agency PTI quoted Dhariyawad SHO Peshawar Khan as saying that the initial investigation revealed that the woman was in a relationship with another man. The SHO added that the incident took place on Thursday.

DETAILS ON TRIBAL WOMAN’S NAKED PARADE

Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said the in-laws of the woman kidnapped her and took her to their village where the incident took place. Her in-laws were annoyed as she was staying with another man, he said.

The administration, including CM Gehlot, swung into action after a video began circulating on social media, showing a man stripping a woman in front of people and parading her naked. On directions of the chief minister, DGP Mishra sent ADG (Crime) Dinesh MN to Pratapgarh on Friday night.

DGP Mishra in Jaipur said that the state government has taken the incident very seriously and has sent ADG Dinesh to Pratapgarh. He said six teams have been formed to arrest the accused and Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar is camping in the village.

RAJASTHAN LEADERS REACT

• Ashok Gehlot took cognisance of the incident and posted on X, “Such incidents have no place in a civilised society." He said that the accused will be arrested soon and he will be tried in a fast-track court.

प्रतापगढ़ जिले में पीहर और ससुराल पक्ष के आपसी पारिवारिक विवाद में ससुराल पक्ष के लोगों द्वारा एक महिला को निर्वस्त्र करने का एक वीडियो सामने आया है। पुलिस महानिदेशक को एडीजी क्राइम को मौके पर भेजने एवं इस मामले में कड़ी से कड़ी कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए हैं। सभ्य समाज में इस… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 1, 2023

• Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje alleged that the video of a pregnant woman being stripped in front of people was doing rounds on social media but the administration was not aware of it. The BJP leader also appealed to people to not share the video, saying that the incident has put Rajasthan to shame.

प्रतापगढ़ जिले की पहाड़ा ग्राम पंचायत, धरियावाद में एक गर्भवती युवती को सरेआम निर्वस्त्र करने का अश्लील वीडियो वायरल होता रहा और घटना की प्रशासन को खबर तक नहीं थी।प्रदेश में महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराध ने इस कदर पैर पसारे है कि आए दिन राजस्थान को शर्मिंदा होना पड़ रहा है। महिला… — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) September 1, 2023

• Satish Poonia, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, said that the “incident of brutality" is an addition to the series of harassment cases and crimes against women in the state.

#WATCH | Jaipur: Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan assembly Satish Poonia says, "This incident is heartbreaking…I think that this incident of brutality has been added to the series of incidents of harassment and crimes against women in Rajasthan…This is an… https://t.co/BjGPKM7WBk pic.twitter.com/UKc6nT4HfH— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2023

• Posting the video, other BJP leaders reacted too and lashed out at CM Gehlot and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The incident of stripping and beating a woman in Dhariyavad tehsil, a tribal dominated area of Rajasthan is very gruesome and barbaric. Administration and police have not taken serious steps even after 3 days of the incident. CM Ashok Gehlot is sleeping and Rahul Gandhi has… pic.twitter.com/WR7vYiBSCw — Vanathi Srinivasan (@VanathiBJP) September 2, 2023

• BJP leader Priti Gandhi slammed that government for inaction in an incident that took place “two days ago". “A heart wrenching, barbaric incident of a tribal woman being fully stripped & beaten has come to light in Dhariyavad tehsil, a tribal dominated area in ​​Rajasthan. Two days have passed but no action was taken by the administration & the govt & police are not even aware of the matter. Ashok Gehlot is busy trying to save his seat, Rahul Gandhi is playing politics in Mumbai & Priyanka Gandhi is nowhere to be found!! (sic)," she posted on X.