Rajasthan PFI Case: NIA Files First Charge Sheet, Names Two Accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed the first charge sheet in a case pertaining to the activities and agenda of violent extremism of the Popular Front of India (PFI) that was being pursued in Rajasthan.

The case was registered in September 2022 to probe the criminal conspiracy hatched by PFI leaders and cadres with the aim to drive a wedge between different communities in India through radicalisation and arms training of gullible Muslim youth.

They were also trained for raising funds to carry out acts of terror and violence with the ultimate objective of establishing Islamic Rule in India by 2047.

The NIA has named two accused in the charge sheet – Mohammad Ashif alias Asif, a native of Kota, and Sadiq Sarraf from Baran. The duo have been charged under sections 120B, 153A of IPC and sections 13, 17, 18, 18A & 18B of the

Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

The accused are trained PFI members who were involved in the recruitment and radicalisation of impressionable Muslim youth for the PFI to commit terror acts, the NIA charge sheet stated.

The anti-terror agency also said that the duo were found involved in organising training camps in the handling of weapons and explosives, instigating PFI cadres to pick up arms and raising funds for carrying out violent activities.

They were also found actively promoting enmity between different religious groups in India and motivating the youth to resort to violent means to establish Islamic rule in the country, it said.

The accused persons radicalised gullible Muslim youth by brainwashing them into believing that Islam was in danger in India and it was, therefore, essential for PFI cadres and the community to train themselves in the use of arms to protect Islam and establish Islamic rule in India.

Ashif and Sarraf were collecting funds in the name of Zakat for the purpose of procuring weapons, and organising weapon and explosives training camps for PFI cadres, the NIA said.

Read all the Latest India News here