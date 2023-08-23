CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Rajasthan Police Constable Injured After Being Shot by Suspects During Chase
Rajasthan Police Constable Injured After Being Shot by Suspects During Chase

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 15:43 IST

Jaipur, India

Police began a search operation in the area to trace the accused. (Representative Image)

The constable was admitted to Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital where his condition is said to be stable

A police constable was shot at by unidentified suspects near Sikandra in Rajasthan’s Dausa district, officials said on Wednesday.

The constable was admitted to Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital where his condition is said to be stable, police said.

Dausa Superintendent of Police Vandita Rana said policemen were chasing some suspects based on information about their movement in the area when the accused opened fire in which one constable got injured.

The constable was rushed to a nearby hospital from where the doctors referred him to Sawai Man Singh Hospital due to a head injury.

Inspector General of Police, Jaipur Range, Umesh Datta, reached Dausa and inspected the spot.

Police began a search operation in the area to trace the accused.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
