Rajasthan School Headmaster Booked Under POCSO Act for Molesting 6 Minors

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

IANS

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 13:34 IST

Jaipur, India

The girls shared accounts of the incident with their parents (Representative Image/ Reuters)

Dungarpur SP Kundan Kavariya said that the police lodged a complaint on basis of villagers complaint against Katar

Rajasthan Police have arrested the headmaster of a government school and booked him under the POCSO Act on charges of molesting six minor girl students.

Police officials said that the accused, identified as Rameshchandra Katara, used to call the victims on pretext of playing games during holidays and would molest them.

Dungarpur SP Kundan Kavariya said that the police lodged a complaint on basis of villagers complaint against Katara.

    The girls shared accounts of the incident with their parents.

    The accused has also been suspended by the education department.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
