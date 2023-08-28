CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Nuh RallyChandrayaan-3 Kota SuicideReliance AGMNeeraj Chopra
Home » India » Rajasthan: Tonk Woman Gives Birth to Quadruplets, 3 Under Observation
1-MIN READ

Rajasthan: Tonk Woman Gives Birth to Quadruplets, 3 Under Observation

Curated By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

News18.com

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 13:57 IST

Tonk, India

Of the three babies, only one of the boys is with the mother. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Of the three babies, only one of the boys is with the mother. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

The woman was brought to the hospital at around 2 am in the morning by her family, following which she delivered the quadruplets at 6 am

A 28-year-old woman gave birth to quadruplets — two girls and two boys — in Rajasthan’s Tonk in the early hours of Monday.

The woman, Kiran Kanwar is a resident of Wazirpura. According to Ayushman Hospital’s Dr Shalini Aggarwal, the woman was brought to the hospital by her family after she started experiencing labour pain at around 2 am on Monday. Following this the woman delivered her quadruplets at around 6 am.

The weight of the three newborns is 1 kg and 350 grams, while that of the fourth baby is 1 kg and 650 grams, Aggarwal said.

“These children need special monitoring. The three children weighing 1 kg and 350 grams have been referred to Zanana Hospital for safety. The fourth is kept with this mother," she added.

Quadruplets are a very rare case to be witnessed, while twins and triplets are frequently seen in the field of medical science. Doctors have said that such cases are one out of 10 lakh pregnancy cases. Although all four babies are alright, this is not always the case. It may be so that one or two babies are met with fatality during delivery.

(With inputs from IANS)

Tags:
  1. quadruplets
first published:August 28, 2023, 13:57 IST
last updated:August 28, 2023, 13:57 IST