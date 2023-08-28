Rajasthan: Tonk Woman Gives Birth to Quadruplets, 3 Under Observation

A 28-year-old woman gave birth to quadruplets — two girls and two boys — in Rajasthan’s Tonk in the early hours of Monday.

The woman, Kiran Kanwar is a resident of Wazirpura. According to Ayushman Hospital’s Dr Shalini Aggarwal, the woman was brought to the hospital by her family after she started experiencing labour pain at around 2 am on Monday. Following this the woman delivered her quadruplets at around 6 am.

The weight of the three newborns is 1 kg and 350 grams, while that of the fourth baby is 1 kg and 650 grams, Aggarwal said.

“These children need special monitoring. The three children weighing 1 kg and 350 grams have been referred to Zanana Hospital for safety. The fourth is kept with this mother," she added.

Quadruplets are a very rare case to be witnessed, while twins and triplets are frequently seen in the field of medical science. Doctors have said that such cases are one out of 10 lakh pregnancy cases. Although all four babies are alright, this is not always the case. It may be so that one or two babies are met with fatality during delivery.

(With inputs from IANS)