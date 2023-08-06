A 85-year-old woman was thrashed and beaten to death by a drunk man who claimed to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district. The video of the incident soon went viral on social media.

In the video footage, 70-year-old Pratap Singh, the accused, is captured aggressively assaulting the elderly woman, Kalki Gameti, by dragging her by the hair, beating her with an umbrella and using his legs to strike her near the Mahadev temple. Shockingly, during the violent act, he declares himself to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva.

The elderly woman can be seen desperately pleading for mercy, while another bystander implores the accused to refrain from his violent actions. The two minors who recorded the incident did intervene and try to stop the attack.

Later, the family members of the woman received information that she was lying in a state of blood, soaked in the field. Subsequently, the woman’s son informed the police about the entire incident.

The police have detained four people, key accused Pratap, Nathu Singh and two juveniles for questioning.

During the interrogation, the Pratap told the police that, under the influence of alcohol, he believed himself to be a manifestation of Lord Shiva. In this inebriated state, he beat the woman to death. He also asserted that he had the power to resurrect her, according to Udaipur SP Bhuwan Bhushan Yadav.

The incident is believed to have taken place in the Gogunda tehsil of Udaipur, a secluded and mountainous region predominantly inhabited by tribal communities, according to a NDTV report.

SP Bhuvan Bhushan said that the woman had left her house and was walking on foot when she was confronted by Pratap.